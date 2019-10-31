SENECA FALLS — The Kirk-Casey American Legion Post 366 is celebrating its 100th Anniversary.
Members are selling Centennial Coin raffle tickets as part of fundraising to support its Americanism programs, such as Boys State, school awards, and donations to children and youth programs.
First prize is a three-coin set that includes all three coins, $5 gold coin, silver dollar, half dollar.
The second prize is a silver dollar proof
The third prize is an uncirculated clad silver half dollar.
The drawing is Nov. 11.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the post or by contacting Sharon Rayno at (315) 382-0223.
The American Legion was founded on four pillars: Veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth. Today, those pillars remain at the Legion’s core as the organization continues its commitment to the nation’s veterans, its service members, their families, the youth of America, and ordinary citizens.
The United States Mint marked the American Legion’s century milestone with a new ensemble of commemorative coins.