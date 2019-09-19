SENECA FALLS — The American Legion Post 366 at 48 State St. is planning a celebration to recognize the organization’s 100-year history.
The Post will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22. There will be a take-out-only chicken barbecue and a cake cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Items from the Post’s history will be on display.
The Post was chartered on Sept. 8, 1919 in the aftermath of World War I, dedicated to service to veterans, strong national defense, youth and patriotism.
A year after it was formed, the American Legion had chartered more than 5,400 local posts that continue to operate today. Since then it has grown to more than 13,000 posts around the world, and more than 2.2 million wartime-veteran members. Today, the Legion has nearly 3,000 accredited service officers worldwide who assist veterans with their benefits claims and other concerns.
Post 366, named for Frederick Kirk and Maynard Casey, currently numbers 211 members plus 135 in the affiliated American Legion Auxiliary and 115 in the Sons of The American Legion.