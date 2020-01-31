SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St., has partnered with Seneca Meadows to launch a Pop-Up makerspace at the library.
A library makerspace is an area that offers library patrons an opportunity to create a variety of projects using resources such as computers, arts and crafts supplies, a sewing machine, and a Cricut and 3D printer. These spaces often give community members access to tools and technology that may not be easily accessible otherwise. With the makerspace the library will expand artistic and technological resources to this population of children and their families.
“The library and Seneca Meadows have a long history of partnering together to strengthen our community, and this addition of the makerspace is another way we can work together to accomplish our common goals,” said Tara Montoney, Youth Services Coordinator.
The ongoing partnership also provides for an enhancement of the teen spaces at the library with new materials and furniture.