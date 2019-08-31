SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Middle School recently hosted its eighth-grade promotion ceremony.

Students receiving awards included:

Makayla Brownrigg: The Principal’s Award,

Matthew Ehresman: The Kirk Casey Post award, the Academic Distinction Award,

Isabella Ferrara: The Sam Salone Memorial Award,

Jeniya Fils: The Seneca Falls Educators’ Association Award,

Ramona Goncz: The Academic Distinction Award, the Police Union Award, the Rotary Club Award in honor of Beverly Baker,

Kierstyn Hager: The Doris and Merle Tucker Humanitarian Award,

Broden Herron: The Thomas P. DiNapoli State Comptroller Achievement Award, the Academic Distinction Award,

Samantha Jacobs: The Grace Gibbs Memorial Writing Award,

Kelly Kohberger: The Kirk Casey Post award, the Academic Distinction Award, the Seneca Falls Educators’ Association Award,

Grace Lando: The Academic Distinction Award,

Norah Linehan: The state Attorney General Triple “C” Award, the Academic Distinction Award,

Branson Mestan: The Gail Moberg Memorial Award,

Ronald Reynolds: The state Attorney General Triple “C” Award,

Faith Rhinehart: The Academic Distinction Award,

Lilly Smith: The Kirk Casey Auxiliary award,

Julia Trickler: The Irene Agnell Memorial Award,

Gabriella Wirth: The Thomas P. DiNapoli State Comptroller Achievement Award, the Academic Distinction Award,

