SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Middle School recently hosted its eighth-grade promotion ceremony.
Students receiving awards included:
Makayla Brownrigg: The Principal’s Award,
Matthew Ehresman: The Kirk Casey Post award, the Academic Distinction Award,
Isabella Ferrara: The Sam Salone Memorial Award,
Jeniya Fils: The Seneca Falls Educators’ Association Award,
Ramona Goncz: The Academic Distinction Award, the Police Union Award, the Rotary Club Award in honor of Beverly Baker,
Kierstyn Hager: The Doris and Merle Tucker Humanitarian Award,
Broden Herron: The Thomas P. DiNapoli State Comptroller Achievement Award, the Academic Distinction Award,
Samantha Jacobs: The Grace Gibbs Memorial Writing Award,
Kelly Kohberger: The Kirk Casey Post award, the Academic Distinction Award, the Seneca Falls Educators’ Association Award,
Grace Lando: The Academic Distinction Award,
Norah Linehan: The state Attorney General Triple “C” Award, the Academic Distinction Award,
Branson Mestan: The Gail Moberg Memorial Award,
Ronald Reynolds: The state Attorney General Triple “C” Award,
Faith Rhinehart: The Academic Distinction Award,
Lilly Smith: The Kirk Casey Auxiliary award,
Julia Trickler: The Irene Agnell Memorial Award,
Gabriella Wirth: The Thomas P. DiNapoli State Comptroller Achievement Award, the Academic Distinction Award,