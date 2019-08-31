SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Middle School recently presented awards.

Honorees and awards included:

Alex Abell: The General Music Award.

Anthony Agee: The Technology Award.

Alan Ake: The Chorus Award and the General Music Award.

Jack Anderson: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Naeemah Atherton: The Grade 7 Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Tyler Beach: The Seneca Falls Fire Department Auxiliary Award in Memory of Jane Cook, the Art Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Daisy Belke: The English/Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Landen Bennett: The Teacher’s Choice Award, the Art Award and the Spanish Award.

Matthew Bogart: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.

Breanna Brigham: The Computer Literacy Award.

Makayla Brownrigg: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the General Music Award.

Caroline Buck: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Chorus Award.

Hayden Bulla: The Science Award.

Isabella Burlew: The Chorus Award.

Kassidy Bush: The Distinguished Student Award in Respect and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Brock Calabrese: The Grade 7 Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Loc Cao: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Quan Cao: The Math Award.

Emma Carey: The Middle School Yearbook award, the Teacher’s Choice Award, the Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Ella Christensen: The Math Award.

Todd Cook: The Math Award.

Nicholas Davidson: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Lilly Deeds: The Health/Home and Career Skills award.

Ethan DeNucci: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Matthew Ehresman: The Distinguished Student Award in Trustworthiness and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Ashley Fernandez de Leon: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Jeniya Fils: The Art Award and the Physical Education Award.

Chase Fitzgerald: The Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Jaden Follett: The Sportsmanship Award.

Ashlynn Fox: The Concert Band Award.

Alyson Furletti: The Teacher’s Choice Award, the Literature Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Rylee Galloway: The Art Award.

Ramona Goncz: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Brynn Goodell: The Reading Award.

Latrell Graves: The Personal Growth award.

Adrianna Guilfoyle: The Personal Growth award.

Kierstyn Hager: The Distinguished Student Award in Leadership and the Social Studies Award.

Bianca Heatwole: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Darien Hendrix: The Brightest Star Award, the Computer Literacy Award, the Instrumental Music Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Ryan Herman: The Chorus Award, the Spanish Award.

Broden Herron: The Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Cullen Herron: The Information Literacy Award.

Myah Herron: The Math Award, the Physical Education Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Griffin Hilimire: The Math Award.

Clara Jacobs: The Science Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Samantha Jacobs: The Mary Ann Heid Memorial Art Award, the Chorus Award, the Spanish Award and the Social Studies Award.

Eve Jones: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Riayla Jones: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.

Mariah Karalunas: The Middle School Yearbook award and the Personal Growth award.

Blayze Keefer: The Sportsmanship Award.

Trista Keeler-Ward: The Health/Home and Career Skills award.

Riley King: The Physical Education Award.

Kelly Kohberger: The English/ Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Kylee Kolbash: The Sportsmanship Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Chelsea Korzeniewski: The Distinguished Student Award in Leadership, the Math Award, the Instrumental Music Award, the Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Kirsten Lajewski: The Jazz Ensemble Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Grace Lando: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the English/ Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Vanyssa Larizza: The Health/Home and Career Skills award.

Norah Linehan: The Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Mary Little: The Middle School Yearbook award, the Mary Moio Memorial award, the Seneca Green Award, the Distinguished Student Award in Trustworthiness and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Philip Love: The Jazz Ensemble Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Carley Luffman: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Arianne Mahoney: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.

Matthew Mahoney: The Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Ciara Malave: The Sportsmanship Award.

Cheyenne Mangum: The Reading Award.

Holly Marriott: The Distinguished Student Award in Respect and the Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Marcus Martin: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Health/Home and Career Skills award.

Tucker Martin: The Science Award.

Lauren McDermott: The Art Award, the Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Riley McLeod: The Math Award and the Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award.

India Meacham: The Personal Growth award.

Sofia Meeks: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Branson Mestan: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Sofia Meeks: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.

Zion Mills: The General Music Award.

Stephanie Mirras: The Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Carson Montoney: The Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Cole Montoney: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Alexis Morrison: The Middle School Yearbook award, the Science Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Gyavahna Murphy: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Jaala Murphy: The Health/Home and Career Skills award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Lillian Nicholson: The Math Award.

Alessandra Nigro: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Morgan O’Brien: The Sportsmanship Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Luke Olschewske: The Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Rocco Palladino: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Sophie Palladino: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Emily Palmer: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies,

Natalie Petrocci: The Teacher’s Choice Award,

Logan Pettingill: The English/ Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Katherine Phothirath: The Concert Band Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Cienna Picchi: The General Music Award.

Alan Plummer: The Sportsmanship Award.

Kyan Powers: The Chorus Award.

Eden Prayne: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Searah Reardon: The Middle School Yearbook award and the Information Literacy Award.

Leah Redding: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.

Amelia Reese: The Art Award, the Writing Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Taylor Reichert: The Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award.

Ronald Reynolds: The Science Award and the Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Faith Rhinehart: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award, the Jazz Ensemble Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Thomas Rowley: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Jaydan Ryrko: The Science Award.

William Sample-McCann: The Physical Education Award.

Gracie Sandroni: The Reading Award.

Jada Siders: The Seneca Gr&een Award, the Spanish Award, the Concert Band Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Marianna Siders: The Seneca Gr&een Award and the Computer Literacy Award.

DeYanna Simmons: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Jehdan Singleton: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Jacqueline Sinicopi: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Anthony Smith: The General Music Award.

Jewel Smith: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Jordan Smith: The Distinguished Student Award in Respect and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Lilly Smith: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Madison Smith: The Andy Bush Memorial Award and the Teacher’s Choice Award.

Noah Smith: The Concert Band Award.

Serena Smolinski: The Seneca Gr&een Award.

Jillian Tandle: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Liam Tanner: The Jazz Ensemble Award.

Siafon Thanthima: The Writing Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Julia Thomas: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Karter Ticconi: The Distinguished Student Award in Trustworthiness, the Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Hanna Trickler: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Julia Trickler: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Tulsi Trivedi: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the Middle School Yearbook award, the Seneca Gr&een Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Adriana Turner: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Jariel Ubiles: The Physical Education Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Leah Urquhart: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Madelyn Verkey: The Physical Education Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Nicholas Virgo: The Technology Award.

Jasmine Whitaker: The Math Award.

Anisa Wilkins: The Distinguished Student Award in Leadership and the Math Award.

Makayla Williams: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.

Gabriella Wirth: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Lauren Wylie: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.

Jack Yancey: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

Nicholas Young: The Teacher’s Choice Award.

