SENECA FALLS — Seneca Falls Middle School recently presented awards.
Honorees and awards included:
Alex Abell: The General Music Award.
Anthony Agee: The Technology Award.
Alan Ake: The Chorus Award and the General Music Award.
Jack Anderson: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Naeemah Atherton: The Grade 7 Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Tyler Beach: The Seneca Falls Fire Department Auxiliary Award in Memory of Jane Cook, the Art Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Daisy Belke: The English/Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Landen Bennett: The Teacher’s Choice Award, the Art Award and the Spanish Award.
Matthew Bogart: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.
Breanna Brigham: The Computer Literacy Award.
Makayla Brownrigg: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the General Music Award.
Caroline Buck: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Chorus Award.
Hayden Bulla: The Science Award.
Isabella Burlew: The Chorus Award.
Kassidy Bush: The Distinguished Student Award in Respect and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Brock Calabrese: The Grade 7 Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Loc Cao: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Quan Cao: The Math Award.
Emma Carey: The Middle School Yearbook award, the Teacher’s Choice Award, the Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Ella Christensen: The Math Award.
Todd Cook: The Math Award.
Nicholas Davidson: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Lilly Deeds: The Health/Home and Career Skills award.
Ethan DeNucci: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Matthew Ehresman: The Distinguished Student Award in Trustworthiness and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Ashley Fernandez de Leon: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Jeniya Fils: The Art Award and the Physical Education Award.
Chase Fitzgerald: The Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Jaden Follett: The Sportsmanship Award.
Ashlynn Fox: The Concert Band Award.
Alyson Furletti: The Teacher’s Choice Award, the Literature Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Rylee Galloway: The Art Award.
Ramona Goncz: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Brynn Goodell: The Reading Award.
Latrell Graves: The Personal Growth award.
Adrianna Guilfoyle: The Personal Growth award.
Kierstyn Hager: The Distinguished Student Award in Leadership and the Social Studies Award.
Bianca Heatwole: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Darien Hendrix: The Brightest Star Award, the Computer Literacy Award, the Instrumental Music Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Ryan Herman: The Chorus Award, the Spanish Award.
Broden Herron: The Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Cullen Herron: The Information Literacy Award.
Myah Herron: The Math Award, the Physical Education Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Griffin Hilimire: The Math Award.
Clara Jacobs: The Science Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Samantha Jacobs: The Mary Ann Heid Memorial Art Award, the Chorus Award, the Spanish Award and the Social Studies Award.
Eve Jones: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Riayla Jones: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.
Mariah Karalunas: The Middle School Yearbook award and the Personal Growth award.
Blayze Keefer: The Sportsmanship Award.
Trista Keeler-Ward: The Health/Home and Career Skills award.
Riley King: The Physical Education Award.
Kelly Kohberger: The English/ Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Kylee Kolbash: The Sportsmanship Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Chelsea Korzeniewski: The Distinguished Student Award in Leadership, the Math Award, the Instrumental Music Award, the Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Kirsten Lajewski: The Jazz Ensemble Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Grace Lando: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the English/ Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Vanyssa Larizza: The Health/Home and Career Skills award.
Norah Linehan: The Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Mary Little: The Middle School Yearbook award, the Mary Moio Memorial award, the Seneca Green Award, the Distinguished Student Award in Trustworthiness and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Philip Love: The Jazz Ensemble Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Carley Luffman: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Arianne Mahoney: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.
Matthew Mahoney: The Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Ciara Malave: The Sportsmanship Award.
Cheyenne Mangum: The Reading Award.
Holly Marriott: The Distinguished Student Award in Respect and the Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Marcus Martin: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Health/Home and Career Skills award.
Tucker Martin: The Science Award.
Lauren McDermott: The Art Award, the Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Riley McLeod: The Math Award and the Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award.
India Meacham: The Personal Growth award.
Sofia Meeks: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Branson Mestan: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Sofia Meeks: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.
Zion Mills: The General Music Award.
Stephanie Mirras: The Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Carson Montoney: The Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Cole Montoney: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Alexis Morrison: The Middle School Yearbook award, the Science Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Gyavahna Murphy: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Jaala Murphy: The Health/Home and Career Skills award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Lillian Nicholson: The Math Award.
Alessandra Nigro: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Morgan O’Brien: The Sportsmanship Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Luke Olschewske: The Social Studies Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Rocco Palladino: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Sophie Palladino: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Emily Palmer: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies,
Natalie Petrocci: The Teacher’s Choice Award,
Logan Pettingill: The English/ Language Arts Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Katherine Phothirath: The Concert Band Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Cienna Picchi: The General Music Award.
Alan Plummer: The Sportsmanship Award.
Kyan Powers: The Chorus Award.
Eden Prayne: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Searah Reardon: The Middle School Yearbook award and the Information Literacy Award.
Leah Redding: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies.
Amelia Reese: The Art Award, the Writing Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Taylor Reichert: The Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award.
Ronald Reynolds: The Science Award and the Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Faith Rhinehart: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the Brooks Kilpatrick Special Achievement Award, the Jazz Ensemble Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Thomas Rowley: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Jaydan Ryrko: The Science Award.
William Sample-McCann: The Physical Education Award.
Gracie Sandroni: The Reading Award.
Jada Siders: The Seneca Gr&een Award, the Spanish Award, the Concert Band Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Marianna Siders: The Seneca Gr&een Award and the Computer Literacy Award.
DeYanna Simmons: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Jehdan Singleton: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Jacqueline Sinicopi: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Anthony Smith: The General Music Award.
Jewel Smith: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Jordan Smith: The Distinguished Student Award in Respect and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Lilly Smith: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Madison Smith: The Andy Bush Memorial Award and the Teacher’s Choice Award.
Noah Smith: The Concert Band Award.
Serena Smolinski: The Seneca Gr&een Award.
Jillian Tandle: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Liam Tanner: The Jazz Ensemble Award.
Siafon Thanthima: The Writing Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Julia Thomas: The Teacher’s Choice Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Karter Ticconi: The Distinguished Student Award in Trustworthiness, the Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Hanna Trickler: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the Math Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Julia Trickler: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Tulsi Trivedi: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies, the Middle School Yearbook award, the Seneca Gr&een Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Adriana Turner: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Jariel Ubiles: The Physical Education Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Leah Urquhart: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Madelyn Verkey: The Physical Education Award and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Nicholas Virgo: The Technology Award.
Jasmine Whitaker: The Math Award.
Anisa Wilkins: The Distinguished Student Award in Leadership and the Math Award.
Makayla Williams: The Presidential Academic Improvement Award.
Gabriella Wirth: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Lauren Wylie: The Daughter of the American Revolution award for excellence in Social Studies and the Presidential Academic Excellence Award.
Jack Yancey: The Teacher’s Choice Award.
Nicholas Young: The Teacher’s Choice Award.