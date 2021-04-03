SENECA FALLS -- The Seneca Museum of Waterways and Industry is holding its first ever golf tournament on Wednesday, June 2, at the Seneca Falls Country Club.
Check in is at 11:30 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Support the museum's children’s programming by sponsoring a tee or a hole, or register a four-person team. A foursome entry fee is $400 and includes green fees, cart, chicken barbecue, golf towel and a bag of tees. Team and individual cash prizes are available.
For more information and to register, please visit sfheritagetourism.com.