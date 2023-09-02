RUSHVILLE — A Sheep Herding Trial will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at White Clover Sheep Farm, 683 Bagley Road.
The Trial will include German Shepherd dogs tending a flock of 200 sheep. German sheep herding trials are a several-hundred-year-old tradition, resembling a shepherd’s day in miniature.
Admission is free. Spectators are welcome. The event is children and senior citizen friendly, but no pets are allowed. Seating is limited to take a chair. Food will be available.
A program also will be available for $5.
For more information, call Gylla at 908-763-0710 or email gamacgreg@gmail.com.