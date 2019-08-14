LYONS — Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts has promoted Vance Carr from corrections officer to sergeant.
Carr is an 18-year veteran of the county jail facility. Virts said Carr’s new duties will be essential to the corrections officers under him, the inmates under his legal responsibility, and all the people that enter the jail facility to visit, conduct business or provide programming.
“Those people will depend on his professionalism and leadership for their safety, security, and the good working order of the jail facility,” Virts said.
Carr, 47, lives in Clyde. He has four children.
