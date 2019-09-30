GENEVA — The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva have designed a shirt and hoodie to raise money to support one of its staffers, Tameera McCardy, whose family in the Bahamas was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
McCardy is a recent William Smith College graduate and has been working with Geneva’s kids for the last year. Family members have lost everything and are being evacuated to Florida and other islands.
Profits from the sale of these items will help the McCardy’s and Bahama aid efforts.
The sale ends Oct. 31. Shirts may be picked up Nov. 15.
To make a direct donation, email susan.tolleson@genevabgc.org.