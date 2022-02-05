GENEVA — The Rt. Rev. Prince G. Singh will be the keynote speaker at Hobart and William Smith Colleges' annual commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy.
"Towards Joy, Justice and Belonging in our Beloved Communities" will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Singh is the Bishop Provisional of the Episcopal dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan and the former Bishop of the Dioceses of Rochester.
Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, he was ordained a priest of the Church of South India and served congregations in India before moving to the United States. He served in the Diocese of Newark as associate rector at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Morristown and as rector of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Oakland.
Singh also was the keynote speaker at the HWS Baccalaureate in 2017 and was the recipient of the Community Service Award for his outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ community in 2012.
To register for the presentation, go to https://bit.ly/3urEOc0. For more information, contact the Office of Intercultural Affairs at (315) 781-3319 or ic@hws.edu.