GENEVA — The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing celebrated the commencement of its 84th graduating class last month at the Smith Opera House.
The class of six students is now eligible to take their Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) exams. Graduates include Kathryn Meighan Bibbens of Canandaigua; Luisa Casper of Port Byron; Lisa Jordan of Walworth; Ellen Reed of Shortsville; Mariah Rodriguez of Geneva and Mikayla Stanley of Red Creek.
Associate Professor Kathleen Mills, MS, RN welcomed students to the commencement ceremony and recognized the faculty for a job well done. Dr. Susan Carlson DNP, NPP, RN, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, director of the Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, gave the Director’s Address. Ashley Anderson, RN, radiation oncology nurse at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, gave the keynote address; and class president Mikayla Stanley gave the class address.
Lance Ward, chair, Finger Lakes Health Board of Trustees, presented the diplomas and pins to the graduates.
Program Coordinator Deanna Mills, MS, RN handed out special awards.
The Mary Breckinridge Award covers payment of the PN-NCLEX exam for an LPN student who has worked diligently to overcome obstacles in pursuit of their dream to enter the nursing profession. Funding for this award is provided by Carl Belawske. Ellen Reed was presented with this award.
The Practical Nurse Licensing and Examination Award, presented to Mikayla Stanley, was established by the MSWSPN Class of 2007 and supported by each subsequent graduating class. This award is given to the graduate who exemplifies, through written illustration, the personal commitment and dedication needed to travel the journey that nursing school presents.
Kathryn Bibbens was recognized with the Fidelia Harmon Memorial Award for highest academic achievement in the nursing program.
Mikayla Stanley received the Marion S. Whelan Memorial Award, given to a graduate practical nurse who exemplifies the characteristics of dedication to nursing and self-discipline, which were such an important part of Miss Whelan’s life.
Photos from the event can be viewed on Flickr and accessed at www.flhealth.org.
The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing, one of only three hospital-based nursing programs in New York state, was founded in 1956. Since that time, it has graduated over 1,600 nurses.
