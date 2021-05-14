FAYETTE — Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association is selling tickets for a fundraising event planned for 6-9 p.m. May 27 at Bottomless Brewing.
The event will feature musical entertainment by Ken Campbell. The Oven from Club 86 and Mlliner’s Southern Smoke BBQ food trucks will be on site, also.
Tickets are limited. Buy tickets at www.senecalake.org/event-4302287.
Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association was formed in 1990 to promote the understanding, preservation and improvement of the water quality, natural habitat and general environmental conditions of Seneca Lake.