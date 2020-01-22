TYRE — Colin Jost, standup comedian, cast member and head writer for the “Saturday Night Live” TV show, will perform at The Vine at del Lago Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday. They may be purchased in person at the del Lago box office on Route 414, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
Jost, currently the head writer for SNL, started writing for the popular comedy show in 2005 and has been co-anchor of “Weekend Update” since 2014, along with co-host Michael Che. He co-hosted special editions of Weekend Update that aired on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017.
In 2018, Jost and Che hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards. He wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film “Staten Island Summer,” based on his days as a lifeguard. He has won four Writers Guild awards, a Peabody Award and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL.
Guests attending will receive a copy of Jost’s new book “A Very Punchable Face,” when they present their ticket at the merchandise table the night of the show, while supplies last.
Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.