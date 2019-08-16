SODUS — Daniel Titlow, an English teacher at Sodus High School, is collecting books to support a monthly book drawing in his classroom.
Three books will be given away each month; students will be eligible if they submit all of their work on time during the month.
The Sodus Chamber of Commerce will facilitate donations. Donations of $25 will sponsor three books, and the donor’s name will be displayed in the classroom and inside the books.
Donations should be sent to Sodus Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 187, Sodus 14551.
