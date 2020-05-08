SODUS — The Sodus Chamber of Commerce is proceeding with its scholarship raffle even though the banquet to honor Tom and Joan Miller as the Citizens of the Year and the Milestone Award to Sodus Cold Storage, has been postponed.
Donations to the scholarship fund are being accepted through May 18 by mail to the Sodus Chamber, P.O. Box 187, Sodus NY 14551-9510. For each $10 donation, you receive three chances in the drawing. Donations also may be dropped off at the Sodus Village Hall mail slot in an envelope marked for the Chamber. Be sure to include your address and phone number; staff fill out the tickets for the drawing.
The winners of the raffle prizes will be drawn on May 20.
All money raised supports the scholarship fund. Since 2003, the effort has raised over $23,000.
Three scholarships will be awarded this year, regardless of how much is raised from the community.
About a dozen items and gift cards have been collected, but individuals or businesses may still donate items for the raffle.To arrange for pickup of the item(s), contact the Chamber at (315) 576-3818.