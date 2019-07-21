SODUS – The First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 37 W. Main St., will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 2 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 3.
Saturday’s sale will be a “$2 per bag day.”
The sale will include clothing, kitchen items, glassware, jewelry, toys, antiques and books.
To donate items, drop them off at the church between 9 a.m. and noon Monday to Friday by July 26.
For details, call the church at (315) 483-6284.
