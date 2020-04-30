SODUS — The First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus will hold its annual Mother’s Day hanging flower basket sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9 on the church lawn at 31 W. Main St.
The church will have an appropriate “social distancing” policy in place to make sure shoppers and staff will be able to enjoy the sale safely. Assistance will be available to carry plants to your vehicle.
There will be a large selection of hanging baskets with petunias, million bells, and more trailing flowers in all colors.
For more information, call the church at (315) 483-6284.