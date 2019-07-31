SODUS – The Town of Sodus board has revised its dog licensing and animal control fees.
The annual fee for a dog license is $13 for neutered and spayed dogs and $18 for unneutered and unsprayed dogs; there is a discounted rate for dogs owned by senior residents.
The annual fee for purebred licenses is $25 for one to 10 dogs and $100 for 11 to 100 dogs.
The fee is waived for applications submitted for a dog license for any guide, hearing, service, war, working search, detection, police and therapy dogs. State certification is required. The state surcharge will be $1 for spayed/neutered and $3 for unspayed/unneutered.
