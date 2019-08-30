CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District provides habitat improvement services including sponsoring a fish stocking program to area residents.
Residents with ponds may purchase certified disease free fish to place in their ponds. DEC permits are required for fish stocking in private ponds. Permits are free and application information can be found at www.dec.ny.gov/permits/25013.html. Triploid grass carp require an additional DEC permit and information about that can be found at www.dec.ny.gov/permits/25024.html.
This fall the District is offering largemouth bass, triploid grass carp, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie, and fathead minnows. It’s also offering fish food. Order forms with pricing and information are available on the Ontario County SWCD’s website: ontswcd.com, or call the District at (585) 396-1450.
Order largemouth bass, triploid grass carp, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie, and fathead minnows by noon Sept. 20 for Sept. 25 pick-up. Orders must be placed by Sept. 20th and only cash or check are accepted. Fish must be picked up between 5 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Order forms and information can be found at ontswcd.com or call the District at (585) 396-1450.
Pick-up location is the parking lot at the Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension building, 480 N. Main St.