PENN YAN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital’s mammography service has earned several recognitions.
The hospital has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in mammography as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology. Mammography is a specific type of imaging test that uses a low-dose X-ray system to examine breasts. A mammography exam, called a mammogram, is used to aid in the early detection and diagnosis of breast diseases in women.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
The hospital also renewed its three-year certification with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration as a Certified Mammography Facility. This certifies that SSMH has complied with the requirements of the Mammography Quality Standards Act of 1992. The Mammography Quality Standards Act was enacted by the United States Congress to regulate the quality of care in mammography.
SSMH provides the Yates County community with 3D Mammography (digital breast tomosynthesis) and offers walk-in screening mammograms are scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 18, and April 15, with no appointment needed.
3D Mammography Service is located in the Diagnostic Imaging/Radiology Department on the ground floor, just off the main lobby.
For more information, call (315) 531- 2544, and to schedule an appointment, call (315) 531-2555.