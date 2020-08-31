Two Finger Lakes area organizations were among the 29 to receive grant funding from the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the advocacy group Parks & Trails New York to support stewardship of state parks, historic sites and public lands.
The grants will help to improve the maintenance of these historic open spaces.
These grants “will help bolster efforts to keep New York’s open spaces beautiful and pristine at a time when more New Yorkers than ever are turning to nature for refuge and relaxation,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. “New York is thankful for this dedicated group of volunteers, which provide invaluable support to our park system by devoting their time to help make improvements that all of us can enjoy.”
The Park and Trail Partnership Program grants are funded through the state Environmental Protection Fund and support partner group efforts to raise private funds for capital projects, perform maintenance tasks, provide educational programming, and promote public use of the parks through hosting of special events.
The program, established in 2015, has awarded $900,000 in its fifth round and to date, has awarded $2.7 million to strengthen Parks, historic sites and public lands for years to come. Grants are aimed at programs that:
Enhance the preservation, stewardship, interpretation, maintenance and promotion of New York State parks, trails, historic sites and public lands;
Increase the sustainability, effectiveness, productivity, volunteerism and fundraising capabilities of not-for-profit organizations that promote, maintain and support New York state parks, trails and state historic sites and;
Promote the tourism and economic development benefits of outdoor recreation through the growth and expansion of a connected statewide network of parks, trails and greenways.
Awardees include:
— Finger Lakes Trail Conference ($50,000): To hire a communications consultant to promote membership and marketing to increase tourism on the 1,000-mile trail network.
— Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park ($25,000): To support the collection, transport and storage of the site’s collection of historic furniture, textiles, china and other materials in a new facility.
