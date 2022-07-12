CANANDAIGUA — Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park has been awarded a $12,568 matching grant from the state Environmental Protection Fund’s Park and Trail Partnership Grants program.
The grant will be used to digitize archives and collections at the Charlotte Street facility, which preserves and interprets the living collection of nine historic gardens and interprets and promotes the lifetime and legacy of the Thompson family estate. The money will enhance the preservation of archives such as maps, photographs and flat files.
The park will have to raise $1,257 to obtain the grant.