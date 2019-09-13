CANANDAIGUA — Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park has a new discount program to help make the park more accessible to all members of the community.
Residents who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in New York state can now receive regular park admission for $3 per person and for up to four in a party.
The SNAP program, which helps low-income working people, senior citizens, and disabled residents to supplement their food budget, is part of the Federal Nutrition Assistance Program and is administered by New York state. (Residents meeting the income and eligibility requirements can apply online at MyBenefits.Gov or at the local office.)
Any New York state residents who receive SNAP benefits can show their New York State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at the Sonnenberg Admissions Booth to receive the discounted rate. The person whose name appears on the card must be present in order to obtain this discount.
The discount is not valid for special event admissions or with any other offers/discounts. It is good for regular park admission only and can be used as many times as desired in the garden season (May 1 to Oct. 31) including the upcoming Labor Day and Columbus Day holidays.
For any questions, contact the Sonnenberg offices at (585) 394-4922.