GENEVA — The members of Geneva Lodge 2397, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, hosted the Geneva Red Wings baseball team and management on July 17 for a home cooked ziti-and-meatball dinner in appreciation for General Manager John Salone hosting the lodge at McDonough Park on June 14 for a “Sons and Daughters of Italy Night.”
The lodge also combined the dinner for the team with its annual event to honor all 2019 lodge scholarship recipients. This year’s recipients are Angelina Perry, Jenna Cusker and Zoe Mattice. Also honored were Olivia Candidori and Michael Petronio who received academic awards from Geneva High School that were funded by the Geneva lodge. Perry also was a recipient of a Grand Lodge of NY State Scholarship. Guests in attendance were parents and grandparents of the recipients and many lodge members.
The Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America is a fraternal organization consisting of men and women in both the United States and Canada founded in 1905 in New York City. Membership is open to all regardless of lineage. The Geneva Lodge is at 31 Prospect Ave., Geneva.
For more information about OSDIA and lodge membership call the Geneva Lodge at (315) 781-2242 or visit www.osia.org.
