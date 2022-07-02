On Monday, July 4, a special “Fourth of July” radio concert will be broadcast from the radio and telecommunications facility at Cayuga County Community College, WDWN 89.1, and 97.7 in Fulton.
The special presentation will feature traditional American marches of Maestro John Philip Sousa’s, among the many other composers. Also varied classical selections, Broadway show tunes, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” and other American patriotic songs, for the 246th Independence Day of 2022.
The musical tribute is a special annual WDWN presentation and will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
The program as a community service, is hosted by Paul Saltarello, who each Sunday morning brings on the same airwaves “Carosello Italiano,” now in its 42nd year.
The station can also be heard online at www.wdwn.fm and on Facebook. To contact the station during the programming, call (315) 253-0449.