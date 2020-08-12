The Clifton Springs YMCA is happy to announce that they are offering a flag football program. The program provides young players a fun and exciting chance to engage in non-contact, continuous action while learning firsthand about teamwork and sportsmanship. The program teaches kids the fundamentals skills of football with fitness instruction to improve their game.
To guarantee a flag football shirt, you must be registered by August 15th.The season will begin September 1st and last through October 8th.
For more information please visit the website at https://www.csaymca.org/flag-football.html or call the Y for details.
The YMCA’s program goal is to have players have fun while developing an appreciation for sports and physical activity. Sportsmanship and the Y’s values are key components to our program.