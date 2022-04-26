GENEVA — The next book in Geneva Reads’ bird-themed Community Read is “Nature’s Best Hope,” a New York Times’ bestseller by University of Delaware professor Doug Tallamy.
Tallamy draws together decades of research about biodiversity to conclude that by planting native plants, average people can change our songbirds’ future.
Geneva Reads will be part of the following activities in coming weeks to engage the community in a discussion and actions to turn local yards into bird-friendly habitat:
• Saturday — Mission Zero at the Geneva Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Geneva Reads and Thistle and Shamrock 4-H will share a booth, offering books and saplings as prizes; plans for building bird houses and feeders; and resources for making a Homegrown National Park as described in the book. Those who bring an empty milk jug will be able to make a watering bottle. Portions of an interview with Tallamy will be shown in the conference room.
• May 9 — “Nature’s Best Hope” will be the subject of a book discussion at Finger Lakes Community College’s Geneva Campus Center at 7 p.m. The discussion will be led by Teresa Pietrusinski, who used the book to create a native pollinator conversion kit for a Pittsburgh nature center. The presentation will build on questions and ideas sparked by Saturday’s event, the book and curiosity. All are welcome.
• May 16 — There will be a “My Garden and the Birds” presentation at FLCC’s Geneva Campus Center at 7 p.m. Master Gardener Susie Nettleton will share her experience creating a bird habitat over the last five years in her Canandaigua yard. Specifics about plant choices and landscape design will help take “Nature’s Best Hope” ideas come to life. “If you plant it, they will come” is Nettleton’s motto.
• May 21 — A native plant sale is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Plants and support for creating a bird-friendly habitat.