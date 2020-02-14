CANANDAIGUA — A spring flower bouquet sale will support Light Hill/Canandaigua Comfort Care Home.
The purchase of each quality $10 bouquet directly supports Light Hill.
To organize a “mini sale” among your friends, family, associates, gym buddies, book club, etc, contact Mary Kay Naioti at lighthillstaff@gmail.com. Free delivery is available for advance orders of 10 or more.
If interested in purchasing a bouquet or two for you and a friend, call Light Hill at (585) 393-1311. Small orders of 1-9 bouquets can be picked up after 3 p.m. March 2 at Light Hill, 5160 Parrish St. Ext.
Orders are due by Feb. 21.
Light Hill is a worthy community project which operates 100 percent through donations and fund raising efforts. Light Hill is a private home for two terminal residents and their families, cared for with a hospice philosophy.