CANANDAIGUA – Three teachers have joined the faculty at St. Mary’s School, 16 E. Gibson St.
Christine Palmeri is the teacher of the school’s new multiage 1st-/2nd-grade class.
Palmeri holds an associate degree in nursery education from Cayuga County Community College, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education Pre-K-6 from State University College at Geneseo and a master’s degree in elementary education/special needs from SUC- Brockport.
She has taught pre-K and fourth grade at Blessed Trinity School in Auburn and Nazareth Hall School in Rochester. She also taught first grade at Geneseo Central School before teaching first and second grades at Canandaigua Primary School for 28 years.
She retired in 2018. She served as St. Mary’s School’s Title 1 provider last year.
Third-grade teacher Ruthie Salvetti holds a bachelor’s degree in classical languages from Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio. She is pursuing a master’s degree in childhood education from St. John Fisher College as well as teaching certification in childhood education.
She has taught third grade in the Oswego City and Pulaski school districts.
Preschool teacher Heather Hastings holds an associate degree in liberal arts from Finger Lakes Community College, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUC-Brockport and a master’s degree in literacy education from St. John Fisher College.
She holds professional certifications in early childhood education, childhood education and literacy education.
Hastings has taught at St. Francis-St. Stephen School in Geneva, the Waterloo Central School District and as a long-term sub at St. Mary’s School.
Info: (585) 394-4300 or stmaryscanandaigua.org.