CANANDAIGUA — St. Mary’s School, 16 Gibson St., has named Lisa Milano as its principal, beginning Aug. 1.
Milano, of Webster, has been the academic intervention teacher at St. Lawrence School in Greece.
Milano is a certified in administration, elementary education and reading recovery. She was an elementary school principal in the Windsor Central School District before moving to Webster.
She will replace Ann Marie Deutsch, who is retiring after 18 years as St. Mary’s School’s principal.
St. Mary’s offers preschool/Pre-K to 8th-grade classes and is accepting registrations for the 2019-2020 school year.
For details, visit www.stmaryscanandaigua.org.
