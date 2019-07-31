CANANDAIGUA – St. Mary’s School, 16 Gibson St., will host “How Cool is That? Junior Engineering for Kids” from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 to 9.
The hands-on camp is open to all kids in kindergarten to 8th grade.
Attendees will build machines that work using electricity, magnetism, gears and hydraulics.
The cost is $174 per child; a sibling discount is available.
Space is limited, and registration is required.
For details, visit www.howcoolisthat.org.
