GENEVA — St. Paul’s Full Gospel Baptist Church, 76 E. North St., is celebrating Bishop John S. Dixon’s 14th Pastoral Anniversary this week.
• Bishop Willie F. Davis, pastor, Cathedral of Hope Community Church in Rochester, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
• Prophet Leon Tate, pastor, Lily of the Valley Church of God in Christ of Rochester, will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
• Bishop Wayne Ellis, pastor, New Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church of Norristown, Pa., will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
• Pastor James L. Cherry Jr., of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester, will speak at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
For more information, call (315) 789-2837.