GENEVA — The New York Landmarks Conservancy has awarded St. Peter’s Episcopal Church a matching grant of $15,000 to help fund stained glass window restoration.
Dr. James Rankine, the first rector of St. Peter’s, worked with architect Dr. Richard Upjohn of New York City to build the red brownstone church. The cornerstone was laid May 13, 1868, at Genesee and Lewis streets. The square tower housing a set of bells was later erected in 1878.
The Rev. James Adams, current rector of St. Peter’s, has continued in the tradition of Rankine and in 1986 led the parish in a restoration of the church building. The goal was to restore the gothic architecture in accord with the original design.
The restoration strengthened the neighborhood and the community and programs such as Neighbors Night for nearby children and the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy have evolved. The Academy is open to everyone from infants to adults and is not affiliated religiously, although St. Peter’s Church sponsors and supports the Academy. Academy offerings will be expanded and enhanced in renovated space with a $4-million Capital Campaign currently under way.
More information on classes and supporting the Arts Academy is available at www.stpetersarts.org.
