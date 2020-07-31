GENEVA — The Feinbloom Supporting Foundation at the Rochester Area Community Foundation has presented a grant of $15,000 to the St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy.
The grant request to fund professional services was for the Academy budget for 2019-20. The Feinbloom Supporting Foundation strives to support arts and culture programs for children that contribute to their ability to learn.
A $4-million capital campaign is under way to raise money to convert the two-story former Rectory on the south side of the church grounds into the main space for the Arts Academy. The Community Spirit & Arts campaign already has $1.9 million received or pledged in the quiet phase of the campaign.
Normally, the group classes and private lessons take place at the Arts Academy on 149 Genesee St., but this year learning has been online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The academic year starts in September and continues through the middle of June for a total of 36 weeks. Performances at several times throughout the year also are an integral part of the program. Performances help students build confidence in their ability to practice, rehearse and perform in ways that recognize their potential as individuals. The Academy stresses that performances also help in the ongoing development of Geneva as a vibrant community that values the arts and education.
More than 300 students from 16 area schools in a five-county area are taking lessons and performing at the Arts Academy in choirs, piano, violin, cello, viola, organ, voice, dance and guitar for all ages with the dedicated core of instructors and staff, all of whom are professionals in their field. Embracing its theme of “Arts for All,” the Academy is open to everyone from infants to adults and is not affiliated religiously although St. Peter’s Church sponsors and supports the Academy.
More information on classes and supporting the Arts Academy is available at stpetersarts.org.