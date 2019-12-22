CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District expects to nearly double its Universal Pre-Kindergarten program with approximately $375,000 in funds awarded through a competitive state grant.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo informed the District of the grant as part of an initiative to support Pre-Kindergarten programs throughout the state. The Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District was among only 26 districts in the state to receive the grant.
“We couldn’t be more excited for our families and thankful for this new funding source,” said Matt Sickles, Superintendent of Schools at the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. “It will allow us to expand access to vital early childhood programs and provide more supports to our families, some of whom would have never received this opportunity in the past. It is a game-changer for our community.”
The National Institute for Early Education Research, along with other organizations, have long linked student success to early childhood programs. For example, students score higher than their peers on cognitive, reading and math tests later in life, are better prepared for kindergarten, and are more likely to attend a four-year college, according to NIEER.
“I am thrilled about what this means for our students and families,” said Michelle Robinette, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. “Providing an opportunity for more children to come to Kindergarten better prepared academically, as well as socially and emotionally, will have a lasting impact on the future of our schools and the future of our community.”
The $375,251 grant will allow the District to provide full- and half-day pre-kindergarten opportunities to as many as 90 four-year-olds. The District will share more details regarding the expanded UPK program as they become available.