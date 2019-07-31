SENECA FALLS — The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host a Learn to Swim program beginning Aug. 6 at Cayuga Lake State Park, 2678 Lower Lake Road.
The two-week program is open to New York state residents from 5 to 12 years old.
Skill levels will be determined at the first lesson.
Instruction will be based on the American Red Cross Water Safety program.
Registration is due by Aug. 3.
For details or to register, call (315) 568-5163.
