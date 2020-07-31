GENEVA — Students seeking high school equivalency diplomas have a rare window of opportunity to earn a diploma without taking the traditional two-day test.
The state Department of Education has temporarily made it possible for Adult Basic Education teachers to recommend students be awarded a diploma if they have passed at least three pertinent Regents exams or three of the subtests that are usually required to apply to take the TASC (GED) test.
Those interested in more information can email Finger Lakes Community College Adult Basic Education Director Kathleen Guy at Kathleen.Guy@flcc.edu or Kathleen.Constantino@flcc.edu.
The department and its teachers have continued to serve students during the Covid-19 shutdown. The TASC (GED) and ESL programs have been operating remotely, using various means to teach students. Whether students have been staying at home with their family or are able to work, most teachers have been able to accommodate their schedules and needs.
Guy recently reached out to students to encourage those who haven’t tried remote learning to re-enroll this summer to see what’s involved. Among the learning methods being used are mailed packets, Zoom, WebEx, text, email, phone or other means.
In addition to TASC, the department’s instructors also teach English as a Second Language, serving students in Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties.
To sign up, email Guy or Constantino at the addresses above.
Every effort will be made to work with prospective students.