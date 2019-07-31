CLIFTON SPRINGS – Midlakes Middle School has selected students of the month.
Grade 7: Brianna Bump and Austin Wilkes.
Grade 8: Cassie Cook and Tyler McCarrick.
If you're a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to fltimes.com stories and e-edition on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
PLUS All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subscription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase an All Access Print Subscription
✓ Unlimited fltimes.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$16.61
|for 31 days
|6 Months
|$99.68
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$173.71
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and some clouds. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.