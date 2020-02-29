Local students have received scholarships at State University College at Oneonta in Otsego County.
Geneva: Alejandra Aguilera, the Dr. Nancy Kleniewski Scholarship; Juan Aguilera-Castro, the Alumni Centennial Scholarship, the Joseph Poon ’78 Scholarship, the Valerie Casey ’73 Scholarship and the OAS Scholarship for Nutrition, Dietetics, Food Service and Restaurant Administration and Similar Fields.
Newark: Diego Adair Mendoza Romero, the Dr. William J. and Marjorie M. Pietraface Biology Scholarship.
North Rose: Roger Cervantes, the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Student Fund Scholarship.
Penn Yan: Elenita Feria-Ortiz, the Alumni Association Scholarship, the Foreign Languages Endowed Scholarship and the Gertraut S. Schilling Golden ‘60 Scholarship.