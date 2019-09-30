SENECA FALLS — Molly Jacobson is completing her master’s degree in conservation biology studying native bee assemblages and their plant-pollinator associations among wetland management treatments at the Seneca Meadows Wetlands Preserve in Seneca Falls and the Montezuma Wetlands Complex in Savannah.
Her objectives include 1) determining presence and frequency of entomophilous plants (plants pollinated by insects) as resources for bees between wetlands with differing management treatments, 2) conducting surveys to describe bee assemblage diversity, while collecting additional data on flower visitation, and 3) determining if these bee assemblages vary between treatments of passive, partial, and full water drawdown. Funding is provided by Friends of Montezuma, Seneca Meadows, and Cargill Inc.
The goal is to translate this research into a better understanding of the response of wild bee diversity to management of restored wetlands in an agricultural landscape. With a lion share of flowering plants and crops depending upon animal pollination, mostly bees, these wetlands nestled in the agricultural Finger Lakes region present an ideal locale to study this.
“Our local agriculture and the economic value of pollination is so great in the Finger Lakes region, and we are pleased to support this valuable research in these ideal locations,” said Kyle Black, district manager at Seneca Meadows Inc.