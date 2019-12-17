TYRE — Tickets for the March 28 performance by the band STYX at The Vine at del Lago Resort & Casino will go on sale at noon Friday, Dec. 20.
Tickets can be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at (315) 946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
STYX is the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multi-million selling albums in a row: 1977’s “The Grand Illusion,” 1978’s “Pieces of Eight,” 1979’s “Cornerstone” and 1981’s “Paradise Theatre.” The band’s hits include “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Babe,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “The Best of Times,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady” and “Renegade.”
Guests must be 21 to attend shows at The Vine.