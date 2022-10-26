SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Suicide Prevention Coalition has received financial support from long-term partner Seneca Meadows Inc.
Recently, Seneca Meadows supported the second annual Benefit Ride coordinated by the Upstate New York Chapter of the Protectors LE Motorcycle Club. In 2020, the Protectors lost a very close friend to suicide, and started an annual ride to help the coalition.
Seneca Meadows also was a major sponsor of the annual community Out of the Darkness Walk Oct. 15 at Seneca Lake State Park. In partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Coalition co-hosted its annual community Finger Lakes walk on the northern shore of Seneca Lake.
The Seneca County Suicide Prevention Coalition is an inclusive community that openly discusses suicide without stigma and offers hope and healing to those affected by it. It strives to provide necessary information and tools in order to raise public awareness, promote education, create messengers for change, and increase actions to eliminate suicide throughout Seneca County.