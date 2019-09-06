SODUS — A giant sunflower contest has been added to the 12th Harvest Fest, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 on Main Street.
Prizes will be awarded for the tallest and the widest.
The new contest joins returning activities such as the giant pumpkin contest, pumpkin dropping, over 80 vendors offering local farm produce, mums, local honey, fresh baked goods, and other items. Commercial vendors offer storm windows, financial services and leather goods. Food vendors serve up hot dogs, hamburgers and sausage, authentic Mexican foods from El Rincon, a pig roast and Imprint Coffee and ice cream.
The free Show and Shine car show features old and new cars, trucks, motorcycles and vintage vehicles. For more information or to sign up call (315) 483-0134.
There also are free wagon rides and free children’s activities at the Sodus library.
Vendor applications may be found on www.sodusny.org or contact sodusharvestfest@gmail.com or call (315) 576-3818.
For more information, call (315) 576-3818 or email chamber14551@ yahoo.com.