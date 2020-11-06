SENECA FALLS — Women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony will be highlighted at a program at the Seneca Museum at 89 Fall St.
A socially-distant reception for Cassandra Peltier, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Rochester, will be 5 p.m. Friday at the museum. She will speak on “Women’s Work: Textiles and The Stories They Tell.”
On Saturday, there will be an event for children on Anthony’s life as a child.
The program starts at 10:30 a.m. in the museum. There will be a book reading, craft kit and snack with Peltier.
Peltier also has created a replica of the black dress that Anthony often wore that will be on display in the museum.