CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Master Gardeners Debbie McWilliams and Sandy Eckhert will lead a tabletop Christmas tree workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 at Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension, 480 N. Main St.
Participants will make a 12- to 15-inch tabletop evergreen tree for a holiday centerpiece or home decorating.
Supplies will be provided, but attendees should take shears or scissors to trim evergreen pieces, small strings of battery-operated mini lights and decorations, if wanted.
Space is limited, and registration is required.
The cost is $15 per person.
For details or to register, call (585) 394-3977 ext. 427 or email nea8@cornell.edu.