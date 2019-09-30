SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank organized the fifth annual Taste & Tunes at People’s Park, featuring local wineries, samplings from local area restaurants, and live music by Night Train.
The event raised $7,471.24, which was donated to the Seneca County House of Concern, Seneca Falls Backpack program, CAP Seneca/Cayuga and Trevor’s Gift to support the hungry in the community. That amount was double what was raised last year.
Sponsors included Generations Bank, del Lago Resort & Casino, The Cooley Group, Finger Lakes Radio Group, New York Chiropractic College, Waterloo Container & BonaDent, Sessler Cos., Evans Chemetics, Select Eurocars, Lori Parish, Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Dr. Littlejohn & Barbi Orthodontics, Café 19, DA’s Liquor, Wilson Press, Alsco, Seneca Falls Community Center, Brad VanDusen Photography, CV Designs Boutique, Pilat Graphic Design & Byrne Dairy and Deli.
Vendors included Downtown Deli, Café 19, Martin’s Smokehouse BBQ, Cayuga Lake Creamery, Locavore Culinary Boutique, Seneca Falls Country Club, Montezuma & Idol Ridge Wineries, Zugibe Vineyards, the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, and Buttonwood Grove Winery.
