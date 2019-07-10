WATERLOO –– The governance committee of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors will consider term limits for board members when it meets at noon Thursday.
The committee will consider limiting board members to serving a maximum of two, six-year terms.
If approved, that recommendation would go to the full board for final approval.
The meeting will be in the Heroes Conference Room on the third floor of the Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive.
