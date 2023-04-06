CANANDAIGUA — Join The Arc Ontario on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Richard P. Outhouse Memorial Park for an Autism and First Responders Family Event.
This free family event will feature the Canandaigua Emergency Squad, the City of Canandaigua Fire Department, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Safe Child, Project Life Saver, Pet Connections, the Town of Canandaigua Highway Department, sensory-friendly spaces, fundraisers for Autism Connections, lawn games and more.
Kids will get to learn about each of the vehicles and their various functions. Because children are often frightened by emergency vehicles, this event is designed to help them learn about them in a comfortable setting to avoid anxiety in future emergency situations.
If you are interested in donating a raffle basket to benefit Autism Connections at The Arc Ontario or have questions, contact Ryan Burba, Director, Program Supports Services, at rburba@thearcontario.org.