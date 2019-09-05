NEWARK — The Arc Wayne will host “Color Wayne,” its first color-themed disability awareness fun run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Erie Shore Landing, 150 Van Buren St.
Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m.
Registration includes a complimentary cooling bandana, nutritious snacks and water and special offers at Erie Shore Landing Café and Ice Cream. Barton’s Parkside Hots will be available for purchase. Participants are encouraged to wear white to experience the full color effect. The Holi color powder being tossed at participants during the event is FD&C and D&C approved by the Food and Drug Administration and washes out of most clothing. Once everyone has gone through the color stations on the route and crossed the finish line, they will gather for a color toss.
There will be various yard games and music from Started From Scratch DJ Mobile Entertainment. The two-mile route will begin in the T. Spencer Knight Park on the Erie Canal path and finish at Van Buren Street. Spectators are welcome to gather at the half-way mark (Newark Canal Park, where Barker Pkwy intersects with West Shore Boulevard), the finish line or from the water if people wish to bring watercrafts to use in the canal. Parking for the event is available in The Arc Wayne agency lot, or across the canal at The Port of Newark lot.
Registration is available online at www.arcwayne.org/newsandevents.html.
The cost to register is $5 or $35 for a group of 10. Raising additional funds is not mandatory, but is encouraged to help support The Arc Wayne’s mission. To do so, the donation tracking form must be printed and turned in the day of the event. The individual and group to raise the most money will receive a prize.
Visit www.arcwayne.org for more information.