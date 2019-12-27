GENEVA — Nurses at Finger Lakes Health will be honored with The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the Daisy Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
“Everyone whose apart of the Finger Lakes Health family, and the shared governance recognition council is very excited to kickoff The DAISY Award,” said Melissa Grummons, nurse manager, telemetry unit, Finger Lakes Health. “This opportunity for our nurses to be recognized in this way is going to mean a lot for many people.”
If you have received extraordinary care by a nurse, or are a family member of someone who has been treated with great care, and would like to nominate her or him, visit: daisyfoundation.org/contact-us.
Nomination boxes are also located throughout Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
The Daisy Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients and families. The award recipient is chosen by the recognition council of shared governance to receive The Daisy Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a Daisy Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and co-founder of The Daisy Foundation, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Finger Lakes Health are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The Daisy Award.”
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The Daisy Award program,” said Finger Lakes Health Vice President of Nursing Ardelle Bigos. “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The Daisy Foundation provides a way for us to do that. This honor is supported by medical staff on behalf of the nurses, and the immeasurable impact their actions have on others.”
In addition to The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 3,900 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition of direct Nurses, Nurse-led Teams, Nurse Leaders, Nursing Facility, Nursing Students, through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and for nurses participating in medical missions. More information available at http://Daisyfoundation.org